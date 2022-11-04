meriden

Man Arrested After Being Accused of Sexually Assaulting Children in Meriden

Meriden_May_Restore_Community_Policing_Unit.jpg

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple children in Meriden earlier this year, police said.

According to investigators, 35-year-old Adam Fountain sexually assaulted several kids in July 2022. Police obtained a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody on Friday.

Fountain faces several charges for sexual assault. He is being held on a $150,000 bond, according to police.

Police said they anticipate additional charges as they conduct their investigation.

This article tagged under:

meridensexual assaultMeriden Police Department
