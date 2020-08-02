Torrington

Man Arrested After Being Accused of Stabbing 2 With a Screwdriver in Torrington: PD

Torrington Police

A Torrington man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed two people with a screwdriver Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 11:39 p.m. in the area of 304 Church St. in Torrington.

One of the victims told police she was attacked with what she believed to be a knife, but it was later discovered a Philips head screwdriver was used in the alleged attack.

Local

new haven 3 hours ago

22-Year-Old Man Killed in New Haven Shooting

Bridgeport 4 hours ago

2 Shot While Sitting Inside a Vehicle in Bridgeport: PD

Police said Drew Wagner, 28, attacked a man and woman he knew with a screwdriver, which was later found in the river behind his home.

The victims told police they were dropping Wagner off at his house when he began violently attacking them while still in the car.

The woman sustained lacerations and puncture wounds to the face, neck, arm and head area including a puncture wound to her left cheek area extending to her mouth. The man sustained a puncture wound on his right forearm, police said.

The woman was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Injuries to both victims are non-life threatening, according to police.

Wagner faces charges including first degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, breach of peace and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Kevin Tieman at 860-489-2063.

This article tagged under:

TorringtonstabbingTorrington Policescrewdriver
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us