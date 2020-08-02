Man Arrested After Being Accused of Stabbing 2 With a Screwdriver in Torrington: PD

A Torrington man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed two people with a screwdriver Saturday night.

Police said the incident happened at approximately 11:39 p.m. in the area of 304 Church St. in Torrington.

One of the victims told police she was attacked with what she believed to be a knife, but it was later discovered a Philips head screwdriver was used in the alleged attack.

Police said Drew Wagner, 28, attacked a man and woman he knew with a screwdriver, which was later found in the river behind his home.

The victims told police they were dropping Wagner off at his house when he began violently attacking them while still in the car.

The woman sustained lacerations and puncture wounds to the face, neck, arm and head area including a puncture wound to her left cheek area extending to her mouth. The man sustained a puncture wound on his right forearm, police said.

The woman was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment. Injuries to both victims are non-life threatening, according to police.

Wagner faces charges including first degree assault, first degree reckless endangerment, breach of peace and tampering with physical evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Kevin Tieman at 860-489-2063.