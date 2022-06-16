Man Arrested After Crashing Car Into Front Porch of Norwich Home

A Norwich man was arrested after he crashed into the front porch of a home and fled the scene Wednesday night.

Police said the crash happened on Boswell Avenue at about 11:50 p.m. Officials received several calls reporting a car into a home and one of the callers told police that the driver was fleeing on foot.

Responding officers surrounded the area and Connecticut State Police units assisted.

Authorities determined that the driver swerved off of Boswell Avenue, striking the front porch of a single-family residence. No one was injured and the town building inspector said the home is safe for occupancy.

State police officers found the man hiding in the woods near the scene of the accident. The man was subsequently arrested and faces charges including evading responsibility and failure to drive right.

He is being held on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on June 28.