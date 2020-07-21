Man Arrested After Dog Left in Hot Car in Naugatuck: Police

A man was arrested after leaving a dog in a hot car for more than 20 minutes Tuesday, according to Naugatuck police.

Police said they were called to the Walmart on New Haven Road Sunday for a report of a dog in a car in the parking lot. Witnesses told police the dog, which was panting, had been in the car alone for at least 26 minutes. When tested, the temperature inside the car registered between 99.5 and 102.5 degrees.

Temperatures outside reached the high 90s Sunday.

Based on the condition of the dog, the temperature and witness accounts, police arrested 46-year-old Andrew Rodrigues. He was issued a misdemeanor summons for cruelty to animals and released on a $500 bond. He is due on court in September.

Police remind the public not to leave pets in the car during the hot summer months. Those who do endanger their pets can face criminal charges.