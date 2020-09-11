Man Arrested After Domestic Incident in Norwalk: Police

A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted his wife in Norwalk, according to police.

Police said they responded to Creeping Hemlock Drive for a domestic dispute . The caller told police that 53-year-old Joseph Sanders had choked his wife and was making Molotov cocktails intending on "committing suicide by cop," according to police.

Police said they found "improvised Molotov cocktail devices" in the home upon executing a search warrant. The items were secured as evidence, according to police.

The wife was able to leave the house and made contact with officers, police said.

Negotiators spoke with Sanders and police ultimately obtained an arrest warrant. Police said Sanders left the house without incident and was then arrested.

Police said this was an isolated incident and there does not appear to be any threat to the public.

There is still an active scene on Creeping Hemlock Drive and people are asked to avoid the area.

Sanders faces charges including second degree strangulation, disorderly conduct, and third degree criminal attempt at assault. He is being held on a $150,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 14.

The investigation remains under investigation.