Man Arrested After Firing Shots at Undercover Cop Car in West Haven: Police

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at an undercover cop car in West Haven while officers were conducting a separate investigation.

West Haven Police said their Street Crime Unit was patrolling in the area of Gilbert Street and Hinman Street as a part of an ongoing criminal investigation Tuesday night.

While doing so, police said a person driving a gray Honda Accord shot an occupied undercover police car six times and fled the scene. The car was found a short time later on Chapel Street by New Haven Police.

Police from New Haven and West Haven quickly responded and arrested 28-year-old Harvey Nelson, who was inside an apartment. Authorities surrounded the apartment building and he eventually surrendered.

Nelson was taken into custody and he faces conspiracy to commit first-degree assault charges. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Police said Nelson was also served an arrest warrant stemming from a previous domestic dispute. He faces additional charges for this incident including felony larceny, stalking and assault.

Nelson also faces failure to appear charges from warrants stemming from multiple other towns.

An NBC Connecticut crew saw the incident unfold. Authorities say it's an active investigation. No officers or civilians were injured during the incident.