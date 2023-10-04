Man followed 11-year-old, tried to lure her into car in Manchester: police

A 36-year-old is facing charges after allegedly following a child and trying to lure her into his car in Manchester, police said.

According to authorities, an 11-year-old girl said that she went into Dunkin' Donuts on Center Street just before 2 p.m. after a man followed her and offered to take her to buy clothes.

Police said they found the suspect nearby and arrested him. Investigators determined that the suspect first tried to offer the girl gum and continued to follow her even after she crossed the street to get away from him.

At one point, he asked the girl if he could take her to buy clothes, and that's when she went inside Dunkin to get away from him and get help, according to police.

The man faces charges including second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor. There were also two separate warrants for his arrest. He is being held on a collective $31,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.