Man Arrested After Home Invasion in Meriden

A man was arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened in Meriden in February, police said.

Officials said they were called by a woman that reported she'd been pistol whipped in the head by a man that broke into her home.

The incident happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. Responding officers found a woman with a head injury at the scene.

She told police that she was asleep in bed when a man that she knew demanded money from her. Officials said she told the man she didn't have money to give, and that's when he hit her in the head with a gun.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man then took off, according to authorities.

Police investigated the incident for months and ultimately identified the man as 41-year-old Joel Joyner. He was taken into custody on June 24 without incident.

Joyner faces charges for home invasion and second-degree assault. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.