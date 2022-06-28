Man Arrested After Home Invasion in Meriden

A man was arrested in connection with a home invasion that happened in Meriden in February, police said.
Officials said they were called by a woman that reported she'd been pistol whipped in the head by a man that broke into her home.
The incident happened at about 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 2. Responding officers found a woman with a head injury at the scene.
She told police that she was asleep in bed when a man that she knew demanded money from her. Officials said she told the man she didn't have money to give, and that's when he hit her in the head with a gun.
The man then took off, according to authorities.
Police investigated the incident for months and ultimately identified the man as 41-year-old Joel Joyner. He was taken into custody on June 24 without incident.
Joyner faces charges for home invasion and second-degree assault. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.
