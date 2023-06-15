Man arrested after investigation into social media posts targeting government officials

State police have arrested a man and charged him with harassment after an investigation into social media posts about the governor and a United States senator.

State police said they learned on May 24 of a threatening message on social media that referenced Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Senator Chris Murphy.

The suspect, a 36-year-old Manchester man, told police that he’d posted comments about the governor and other public figures because of his frustration with state government, but did not intend to harm Lamont or Murphy, according to the arrest warrant.

He has been charged with harassment in the second degree.

Bond was set at $1,500.

He was arrested on Wednesday and is due in court on July 14.