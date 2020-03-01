Violent Felon Arrested After Police Chase in Hamden: PD

Hamden Police arrested who they call a violent felon after a police chase that led to multiple injuries on Thursday.

The man who is accused of driving an unregistered tow truck and assaulting multiple officers was arrested in Hamden.

Officers were called to Davenport Residence on Putnam Avenue around 10:40 a.m. after getting a report of an unwanted person. Dispatchers said 42-year-old John Sullo was on the premises and that he was driving an unregistered tow truck.

Two officers found Sullo and conducted a vehicle stop on Clifford Street and Ralston Avenue. As police tried to arrest Sullo, they said he resisted and was able to escape, enter the tow truck and flee towards Treadwell Street.

Sullo then drove into a driveway located on Marne Street, put the vehicle in reverse and lowered the boom on the tow truck. He then tried to hit an occupied police car but was not successful, according to police.

Then, on Dixwell Avenue, Sullo hit a car, utility pole and two traffic signs while driving at a fast speed, police said. Sullo then fled on foot towards Route 15 where officers arrested him while he violently resisted.

The driver of the car Sullo hit was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital after reporting neck and back injuries, according to police. Four police officers were also injured during the incident.

Sullo faces charges including two counts of assault on a police officer, first degree failure to appear, reckless driving and evading responsibility and engaging an officer in pursuit.

Police said there were five active warrants on file for Sullo's arrest at the time he was apprehended.

He was detained on a $139,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in March 12.