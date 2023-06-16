Man arrested after pulling gun at popular bar in Southington: police

Southington police have arrested a man that allegedly pointed a gun at patrons inside a popular bar in town on Thursday.

Officers were called to 75 Center on Center Street for a report that a man pulled a gun on bar staff. Witnesses later told police that the man pulled a gun out of his waistband after an argument with two other patrons.

The man and another person he was with fled the bar in a black BMW, and officers quickly located it on Bristol Street. Police tried to pull the men over, but they refused to stop and continued driving toward Plantsville Center.

Police identified the man who pointed his gun and obtained a search warrant for his car and home. The Central Region Emergency Response Team helped take the man into custody without incident at his home Friday, according to police.

The man faces charges including first-degree threatening, interfering with an officer and engaging in a pursuit. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Police said the suspect was recently released on a $1 million bond for charges stemming from a 2020 murder in Meriden.