Man arrested after pulling knife on Taco Bell employees in Southington: police

A man was arrested after a dispute involving a knife regarding an online order at Taco Bell in Southington Wednesday night, police said.

Southington police said they responded to the fast-food restaurant on Queen Street at about 11 p.m. for a reported argument between staff and customers.

Responding officers said a 21-year-old in the drive-thru was arguing with employees about his online order. The man pulled his car around to the main entrance and parked, where two workers came outside to speak with him.

As the employees approached, the man allegedly got out of his car and ran toward them holding an open pocket knife in his hand. Police said the employees ran in different directions and the man followed one of them around the the side of the building.

Authorities said the man got back into his car and tried to flee, but the car wouldn't move after he drove over a curb in the parking lot, causing a flat tire and other damage.

Officers immediately found the car, with two people inside. A passenger allegedly had a brass knuckle and knife with him, according to police. Both men were arrested and their weapons were seized.

Police said the man who pulled a knife on employees faces charges including breach of peace, reckless endangerment, threatening and more. He was held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 28.

His passenger is charged with carrying a dangerous weapon. He was released on a $10,000 bond. The incident is under investigation.