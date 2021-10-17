Man Arrested After Shooting Man, Holding Woman Against Her Will in East Hartford: PD

Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting another man and then holding a woman against her will while he was barricaded in an apartment in East Hartford on Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to an apartment complex on Main Street shortly before 1 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting inside the hallway of the upper-floor apartments.

When police arrived, they said they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to his arm. He was treated outside the building by paramedics and was transported to the hospital with what authorities said were non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the shooting suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Randolph Brown, of East Hartford, barricaded himself inside of an apartment on the fourth floor and forced a woman to remain with him against her will.

They remained there until the East Hartford Police Department Tactical Team and East Hartford Police Department Negotiators convinced Brown to allow the woman to leave the apartment and then later surrender himself without further incident, authorities said.

A loaded gun believed to have been used by Brown was found at the scene, police said. The incident, including what may have led up to it, is currently under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

Brown is facing charges including criminal attempt at murder, kidnapping with a firearm, assault, interfering with a police officer, breach of peace, unlawful discharge of a weapon, reckless endangerment and carrying a pistol without a permit. Further charges are pending at this time.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond and is expected to appear in court on Monday.