Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Woman in Chest in Hamden

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting last month that resulted in a woman getting shot in the chest.

On Monday, Hamden police arrested 19-year-old De-Saiti Ware.

On June 9, 2021, crews responded to the area of Arch Street and Dix Street after reports of a man shooting at a woman.

According to investigators, Ware and the woman were engaged in a verbal altercation and as she attempted to run away from him, Ware shot her in the chest. The victim was transported to an area hospital by a private car.

The detectives who conducted the investigation into the shooting applied for an arrest warrant for Ware.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Ware was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Violation of a Pistol Permit.

He is being held on a $350,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on July 27, 2021.