Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting Woman in Chest in Hamden

An arrest has been made in connection to a shooting last month that resulted in a woman getting shot in the chest.
On Monday, Hamden police arrested 19-year-old De-Saiti Ware.
On June 9, 2021, crews responded to the area of Arch Street and Dix Street after reports of a man shooting at a woman.
According to investigators, Ware and the woman were engaged in a verbal altercation and as she attempted to run away from him, Ware shot her in the chest. The victim was transported to an area hospital by a private car.
The detectives who conducted the investigation into the shooting applied for an arrest warrant for Ware.
Ware was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and Violation of a Pistol Permit.
He is being held on a $350,000.00 bond and is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on July 27, 2021.