Man Arrested After Stabbing in Westport

A woman was seriously hurt and a man in custody after a stabbing in Westport Monday.

Police said were called to the parking lot of 1137 Post Road East for the stabbing around 1:06 p.m. When they arrived they found the female victim with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to Norwalk Hospital for further treatment.

Callers described the suspect and his vehicle. Police said he was spotted on the Sherwood Island Connector and stopped. He was taken into custody without incident.

The road was closed during the situation but has since reopened.

The stabbing remains under investigation. The suspect was not immediately identified, but charges are pending.

 Police said there is no further threat to the public.

