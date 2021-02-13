Man Arrested After Stabbing Incident in Manchester

A man was arrested on a warrant after a stabbing incident in Manchester Saturday morning, according to police.

Officials said they were called to a disturbance in the area of 140 Hilliard St. at about 9:42 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw two men inside, one of which was holding a large knife pointing toward the other man, police said.

Kelvin McCullough, 33, was told to drop his knife and was subsequently detained, according to officials.

Police said the other man told officers that someone was stabbed and needed help down inside the entrance to the building.

Officers said a 33-year-old Bridgeport man was found with a large laceration to the abdomen. He was transported to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

Officials said McCullough is being held a the Manchester Police Department on an active warrant out of Hartford and charges relating to Saturday's incident are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester police.