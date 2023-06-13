Hartford

Man arrested after taking money with tracking device from bank in Hartford

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Hartford police have arrested a man accused of taking money from a bank on Trumbull Street Tuesday morning.

The police department said they were notified of a TD Bank robbery at about 10:15 a.m.

Authorities said a man entered the bank and handed a note to the bank teller demanding money.

Responding officers determined that a bank teller gave the thief money with a tracking device attached. Police were able to track the man down and ultimately arrest him in the area of Hillside Avenue.

The man was located inside a vehicle and police recovered the stolen money. He was taken to the police department and police said he faces second-degree robbery charges.

The incident is actively being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-8477.

