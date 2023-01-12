Man Arrested After Trying to Run Over Officers, Leading Police on Chase: Police

A New York man is facing charges after allegedly trying to run over officers while driving off the Cross Sound ferry boat in New London, police said.

Ledyard Police said 55-year-old Robert Lechner, of Greenport, NY, was intoxicated when he sped off the ferry in his truck, coming close to hitting officers while doing so.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. on Ferry Street. New London officers boarded the ferry to investigate a report of a driver preparing to de-board while under the influence.

When officers tried to make contact with Lechner, he allegedly sped off, nearly hitting the officers and others in the area, according to authorities.

Ledyard Police saw the suspect vehicle on Route 117 and tried to pull him over. The truck stopped and as officers approached, Lechner allegedly accelerated, nearly hitting them.

He then fled onto Interstate 95, continuing through Groton Center and onto Puquonnock Road. Several police agencies in the area responded and tried to help stop Lechner, officials said.

Police ultimately deployed stop sticks and the truck was stopped on Mirra Drive in Groton. Lechner was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

He faces charges including criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal attempt to commit assault on a peace officer, reckless driving, and engaging police in pursuit. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

Authorities said Lechner faces additional charges from nearby police departments in connection to the incident. There is also a warrant out for his arrest by Mohegan Tribal Police for larceny.