Man arrested after waving a gun during road rage incident in Hartford: state police

By Bryan Mercer

A Wethersfield man is under arrest after police say he pulled out a gun during a road rage incident.

State police say the 69-year-old voluntarily turned himself in on Thursday for an incident that took place back August 10.

According to the arrest warrant, the man pulled out a gun while traveling on Route 5/15, displaying it to another driver traveling in the northbound lanes.

Police were able to get statements from both drivers.

This week, state police say they are charging the man with Threatening with a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment, and Breach of Peace.

Police also say the man has turned over his pistol permit and all registered firearms to law enforcement.

