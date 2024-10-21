East Haven

Man arrested after assaulting officers during domestic incident in East Haven: police

East Haven Police logo
NBC Connecticut

A man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted multiple police officers during a domestic incident in East Haven on Friday.

The police department said they responded to Highland Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 after getting a report of an unwanted person at a home.

Responding officers found a man in his 40s who became combative and resisted arrest. He allegedly assaulted several police officers during the incident, according to police.

Authorities said the man tried to fight with multiple people at the home, and he refused to leave when asked.

The man was eventually taken into custody and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. While there, he also assaulted another officer, according to police.

Police said all of the officers that were allegedly assaulted sustained minor injuries.

The man faces charges including four counts of assault of public safety personnel, interfering with an officer, criminal trespass, breach of peace and more.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday. The investigation remains ongoing.

