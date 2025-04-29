Man arrested for assaulting and seriously hurting woman with bat in Trumbull: PD

A man was arrested for assaulting and seriously injuring at least one woman at an apartment complex in Trumbull on Monday.

Trumbull police arrested 45-year-old Ylli Shtopaku, of Monroe, after he allegedly attacked a woman with a bat at the Ten-Trumbull Apartment Complex on Oakview Drive.

It happened Monday afternoon. Police said they received multiple 911 calls from residents, and found a woman with serious injuries.

Investigators said Shtopaku had confronted several women he knew outside the complex's main entrance. After a brief argument, he allegedly retrieved a bat from his car and hit at least one woman with it.

Police said several people were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.