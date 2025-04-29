Trumbull

Man arrested for assaulting and seriously hurting woman with bat in Trumbull: PD

By Angela Fortuna

Trumbull police Department
NBC Connecticut

A man was arrested for assaulting and seriously injuring at least one woman at an apartment complex in Trumbull on Monday.

Trumbull police arrested 45-year-old Ylli Shtopaku, of Monroe, after he allegedly attacked a woman with a bat at the Ten-Trumbull Apartment Complex on Oakview Drive.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It happened Monday afternoon. Police said they received multiple 911 calls from residents, and found a woman with serious injuries.

Investigators said Shtopaku had confronted several women he knew outside the complex's main entrance. After a brief argument, he allegedly retrieved a bat from his car and hit at least one woman with it.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Police said several people were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us