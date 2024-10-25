Waterbury

Man arrested for assaulting worker, stealing from store in Waterbury: police

By Angela Fortuna

A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a worker and stealing from a clothing store in Waterbury earlier this month.

Waterbury police said they were called to an armed robbery at Snipes clothing store on Lakewood Road just before 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Officers learned that a man, who had a gun, threatened store employees and physically assaulted one of them before taking off.

Investigators identified a suspect and executed a search warrant at his home on Wednesday. Ammunition was taken from the home and he was ultimately arrested.

Police said the man is a convicted felon and can't possess firearms or ammunition.

He faces charges including robbery, assault, larceny and more. Police said he is being held on a $75,000 bond.

The alleged thief has an extensive criminal record including previous charges for robbery, kidnapping, firearm violations, unlawful restraint and more.

