Man harassed workers, voters, Girl Scouts at East Lyme polling location: official

East Lyme Police
A man who is accused of harassing election workers, voters and Girl Scouts at a polling location in East Lyme was taken into custody and arrested on Tuesday, according to officials.

East Lyme’s Democratic Registrar of Voters said a man who visited two polling places refused to provide any form of identification, claimed he was being subject to an illegal strip search and he harassed poll workers, other voters and Girl Scouts.

The man was asked to leave multiple times, officials said.

State Emergency Management Director William H. Turner III said the arrest in East Lyme was for allegations of disorderly conduct at a polling place.

No additional information was immediately available.

