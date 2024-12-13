East Hampton

Man arrested for breaking into home, hopping in passerby's car in East Hampton

A man has been arrested for forcibly entering a home and fleeing by jumping in someone's pickup truck in East Hampton on Friday.

East Hampton police said they were called to the area of Colchester Avenue and Tall Woods Drive for a reported home break-in around 5 a.m.

After not being able to get into a first home, the man forced his way into a second house, where he was confronted by the homeowner, according to police. The man got into the home by breaking a window on the first floor.

He then ran off and tried to get into a passerby's vehicle, but they refused. That's when he climbed into the bed of the pickup truck as it drove off, authorities said.

The man was arrested in the pickup truck. He faces charges including first-degree burglary, breach of peace and criminal mischief. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

