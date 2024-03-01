Guilford

Man arrested after police find child porn at restaurant he works at in Guilford

A man has been arrested after police found child pornography at a restaurant he works at in Guilford on Friday.

Police arrested Barna Lengyel, 53, of Wallingford, on child pornography charges after officers executed a search warrant at Amarone's Restaurant. Police seized several items that appeared to depict child porn.

Lengyel faces first-degree child pornography charges. Police said he was held on a $500,000 bond and was arraigned on Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-453-8061.

Several police agencies were involved in the investigation, including the FBI, New Haven State's Attorney's Office, Wallingford police and more.

