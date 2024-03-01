Man arrested after police find child porn at restaurant he works at in Guilford

A man has been arrested after police found child pornography at a restaurant he works at in Guilford on Friday.

Police arrested Barna Lengyel, 53, of Wallingford, on child pornography charges after officers executed a search warrant at Amarone's Restaurant. Police seized several items that appeared to depict child porn.

Lengyel faces first-degree child pornography charges. Police said he was held on a $500,000 bond and was arraigned on Friday.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-453-8061.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Several police agencies were involved in the investigation, including the FBI, New Haven State's Attorney's Office, Wallingford police and more.