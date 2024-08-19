Man arrested for crash that injured state trooper on Gold Star Bridge in Groton

A Connecticut man has been arrested in connection to a crash that seriously injured a state trooper on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton last year.

State police said a driver was trying to slow down shortly after 3 p.m. on Sept. 7, 2023 and hit the back of a police vehicle that was stopped, with the lights on.

The trooper was working an overtime construction assignment at the time of the crash.

The driver who hit the police vehicle then spun and collided with two other vehicles, according to police.

The state trooper suffered an arm fracture, back and neck pain, as well as tingling in their legs and feet, authorities said in a report. They later underwent surgery.

Troopers said the driver turned himself in on Monday morning. He faces charges including endangering a highway worker, reckless driving, distracted driving, second-degree assault and more.

He was held on a $50,000 bond. The crash remains under investigation.