Man arrested in crash that killed 96-year-old woman in Griswold faces new charges

A man who was arrested following a crash that killed a 96-year-old woman in Griswold is now facing manslaughter charges.

He was arrested months after the crash and was initially held on a $1.5 million bond.

When state police responded to the intersection of Taylor Hill Road and Oakville Road in Griswold around 4:45 p.m. on June 9, they found an abandoned gold Audi with front-end damage and a GMC Acadia with the airbags deployed, according to the arrest warrant.

Charlotte Degrado, 96, was in the back seat of the GMC, complaining of severe back pain, the warrant says.

An ambulance responded and transported Delgado to William Backus Hospital, where she died at about an hour later, according to police.

The driver of the GMC told state police that he had been stopped at a stop sign at the four-way intersection when a vehicle going fast crashed into the side of his vehicle, the arrest warrant states.

One witness told state police that the Audi was going around 60 miles per hour, drove through the intersection without stopping and hit the SUV, causing it to spin around, according to the warrant.

Franklin Post, 35, was found in a wooded area off East Main Street in Jewett City and admitted to having smoked marijuana recently and falling asleep while in the front seat, the arrest warrant states.

Police said Post had also tampered with his court-ordered ankle bracelet and he was found with nearly $5,000 in cash and pills believed to contain fentanyl. He was taken to the hospital and refused to provide blood, breath and urine samples, police said.

Post was arrested on a warrant Monday and he faces charges including second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving, possession of narcotics and more.

Post was previously charged with operating under the influence, evading responsibility resulting in death, evading the scene, criminal mischief, violation of conditions of release, interfering, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to sell.

He is being held on a $300,000 bond. The incident remains under investigation.