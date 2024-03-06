Man arrested after crash that sent Ledyard fire chief, motorcyclist to the hospital

A man has been arrested in connection to a crash that left the Ledyard fire chief and a motorcyclist injured earlier this year.

Police said the two got into a car crash while the motorcyclist was trying to illegally pass the fire chief's vehicle on New Year's Day.

Officers responded to Route 12 and Barry Drive in Gales Ferry just before 3:30 p.m. and found the fire chief’s 2015 Ford Explorer and a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

Investigators said the motorcyclist was trying to pass the Explorer illegally on the left as the SUV was turning left onto Barry Drive. Witnesses told police that the motorcycle was going at excessive speeds and passing other cars illegally before the crash.

The police department said Kevin Dingman was recently arrested on an active warrant. He faces charges including reckless driving, passing in a no passing zone, illegal possession of a firearm in a vehicle and more.

He was held on a $25,000 bond and appeared in court on Wednesday.