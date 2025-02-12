Man arrested in connection to deadly crash involving motorcycle in Griswold

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly motorcycle crash that happened in Griswold last year.

State police said 27-year-old Tyler Griggs, of Norwich, was arrested on negligent homicide charges Wednesday after a crash on Hopeville Road in June 2024.

A motorcyclist, identified as 55-year-old Sean Patrick McGloin, of Jewett City, sustained serious injuries after colliding with a pickup truck. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

State police said McGloin was driving his motorcycle southbound on Hopeville Road near a driveway in the 1000 block of the street. At the same time, a man driving a Nissan Titan was stopped at the top of the driveway while waiting to turn left on Hopeville Road.

As the Nissan Titan turned left to begin driving northbound on Hopeville Road, investigators said the motorcycle collided with the pickup truck.

Griggs, who was driving the pickup truck, was taken into custody Wednesday and he charges including negligent homicide and failure to yield right of way. He's scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 27.

In an arrest warrant, Griggs told authorities that there was low visibility on the day of the crash and he tried to avoid an accident by accelerating. The crash is under investigation.