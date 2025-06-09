Man arrested in deadly shooting of 25-year-old in Hartford: police

A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened outside an apartment building on Capitol Avenue in Hartford last month.

Officers responded to the area of 1063 Capitol Ave. around 1:30 p.m. on May 7 for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from gunshot wounds inside an apartment hallway, police said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on the sidewalk and the man that was shot made it inside the building.

Jared Floyd, 25, of Hartford, was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said they developed a suspect during their investigation. Kevin Cruz-Gomez, 26, of Hartford, was located by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force and was arrested on Monday.

He faces a murder charge and is being held on a $2 million bond.

The shooting marked the city's sixth homicide of the year. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-722-TIPS.