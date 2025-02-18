Man arrested after dog found dead, 2 other pets malnourished in Goshen: police

Warning: Details in this story may be disturbing to read.

A man has been arrested for animal cruelty after authorities found a dead dog, and a severely malnourished dog and cat, in his care in Goshen.

State police said they responded to a home in Goshen after getting a phone call from a concerned citizen in August.

Troopers encountered a dead dog inside of the home, saying it was lying in its own intestines and surrounded by feces, according to an arrest warrant.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The warrant goes on to say that the dog, a black and white Pitbull believed to be about three years old, appears to have been dead for about a month before officers arrived.

Police said there was strong odor of decay, rotten food, mildew, urine and feces upon entering the home.

"When entering the home, it was clear that [his] living situation was unsuitable for both human living conditions, and it was especially unsuitable for animals," the warrant reads.

There were piles of clutter all over the home, police said. A cat and dog were also found in the home and were extremely malnourished, according to the warrant.

Police said it appeared as though there wasn't any running water, and the owner would leave the house for days on end without his pets.

An animal control officer said the cat and dog have since been removed from the house.

The man was arrested Friday and he faces three counts of animal cruelty charges. He was held on a $75,000 bond and appeared in court on Tuesday.

The investigation remains ongoing.