Man arrested for driving 120 mph on I-95 in Madison

By Angela Fortuna

State police have arrested a man accused of driving 120 miles per hour on Interstate 95 South in Madison over the weekend.

Troopers patrolling the highway near Exit 63 in Clinton clocked a vehicle going nearly 120 mph.

Police saw the driver passing other cars in an unsafe manner, weaving in and out of traffic.

Officers activated their lights and pulled the car over. Police said that when they asked the driver why he was going so fast, he said he saw an open highway and wanted to "open up the car."

The driver, who is in his early 20s, was arrested and faces charges including reckless driving and illegally passing on the right.

He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 7.

