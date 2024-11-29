North Haven

Man arrested for driving 126 mph on I-91 in North Haven

By Angela Fortuna

connecticut state police generic
NBC Connecticut

A man has been arrested for allegedly driving 126 miles per hour on Interstate 91 in North Haven Wednesday morning.

State police said an officer in the area of exit 12 on I-91 North saw a man driving well over the speed limit. They activated their lights to pull the car over, but they drove faster, reaching 126 mph.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Troopers said the man drove in the shoulder and nearly struck other vehicles while trying to flee.

The officer stopped their pursuit for public safety, but later arrested the driver after going to their home in West Haven.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He faces charges including reckless driving, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment and more. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 20.

This article tagged under:

North Haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us