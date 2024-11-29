Man arrested for driving 126 mph on I-91 in North Haven

A man has been arrested for allegedly driving 126 miles per hour on Interstate 91 in North Haven Wednesday morning.

State police said an officer in the area of exit 12 on I-91 North saw a man driving well over the speed limit. They activated their lights to pull the car over, but they drove faster, reaching 126 mph.

Troopers said the man drove in the shoulder and nearly struck other vehicles while trying to flee.

The officer stopped their pursuit for public safety, but later arrested the driver after going to their home in West Haven.

He faces charges including reckless driving, interfering with an officer, reckless endangerment and more. He was held on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Dec. 20.