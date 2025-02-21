Man arrested for driving the wrong way on I-395 in Norwich: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly drove in the wrong direction on Interstate 395 South in Norwich.

State police said they responded to a two-car crash near the Exit 18 off ramp around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Troopers said the driver at fault was going the wrong way on the off ramp. The man struck a vehicle that was coming off the highway in the right direction head-on.

No injuries were reported. Troopers determined that the Voluntown driver, who is in his 40s, was intoxicated.

It's the second wrong-way driver arrest reported in the past two days. State police responded to the Hartford area early Thursday morning after receiving several 911 calls about an SUV driving the wrong way on Route 5/15, and then driving the wrong way on I-84 West.

He faces charges including reckless driving, driving the wrong way and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The man was held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.