Norwich

Man arrested for driving the wrong way on I-395 in Norwich: police

By Angela Fortuna

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

A man has been arrested after he allegedly drove in the wrong direction on Interstate 395 South in Norwich.

State police said they responded to a two-car crash near the Exit 18 off ramp around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Troopers said the driver at fault was going the wrong way on the off ramp. The man struck a vehicle that was coming off the highway in the right direction head-on.

No injuries were reported. Troopers determined that the Voluntown driver, who is in his 40s, was intoxicated.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

It's the second wrong-way driver arrest reported in the past two days. State police responded to the Hartford area early Thursday morning after receiving several 911 calls about an SUV driving the wrong way on Route 5/15, and then driving the wrong way on I-84 West.

He faces charges including reckless driving, driving the wrong way and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

The man was held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 4.

This article tagged under:

Norwich
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us