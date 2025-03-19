Man arrested for driving the wrong way on I-84 in Farmington

A man has been arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 84 in Farmington while under the influence, troopers said.

Connecticut State Police said a detection system notified them that of a wrong-way driver at Exit 37 on I-84. It happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

The man was seen driving west onto the eastbound side of I-84 in a red Hyundai Elantra.

Responding officers found the vehicle backing down the I-84 Exit 39A connector to Route 9 South. Police said they pulled the car over, and the driver appeared to be intoxicated.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver told authorities he was aware he was driving the wrong way while looking at a map on his phone. He then said he was driving back from Massachusetts and denied drinking any alcohol, according to police.

Police said the driver also didn't have a license. He was arrested and faces charges including driving under the influence, driving without a license, reckless driving, driving the wrong way, reckless endangerment and more.

He was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 28.