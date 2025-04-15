Man arrested for driving the wrong way on I-91 in Windsor while drunk: police

A man has been arrested for allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 91 in Windsor while under the influence over the weekend.

State police said they received a complaint about a red sports car driving recklessly on I-91 North in the area of exit 35.

The car was reportedly driving with no lights on and was swerving, according to troopers. It happened Saturday around 2 a.m.

Highway surveillance video showed the car making a U-turn on the highway. The driver then went the wrong way off the exit 37 on-ramp, turned around and merged back onto I-91, according to police.

Troopers said the car then struck a Department of Transportation sign post at exit 38. The vehicle eventually came to a stop in the right shoulder.

The driver, who is in his 40s and from Massachusetts, appeared to be driving under the influence. Police said he was slurring his speech, had red glossy eyes and smelled of alcohol.

He was arrested and faces charges including reckless driving, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, illegal entry onto a limited access highway, driving while under the influence and more.

The man was held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 24.