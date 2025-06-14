Man arrested for exposing himself in front of kids in West Haven: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly exposed himself in front of kids playing outside in West Haven on Saturday.

The police department said a man was seen standing along the fence at Veterans Field with his pants down, and he was exposed in public view.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Authorities said it happened around 10:25 a.m. At the time of the incident, children were actively playing on the field, according to police.

When confronted by a concerned parent, the man got into his car and drove off. He was last seen in a Chevrolet Colorado with tinted windows.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police found the man and he was ultimately taken into custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact authorities at 203-937-3900.