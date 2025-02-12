Man arrested after exposing himself, threatening gas station worker in Newtown: PD

A man has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself and threatening a gas station employee while in possession of guns in Newtown on Tuesday.

The police department said they responded to Dodgingtown Garage on Route 302 after learning that an intoxicated man was waving a gun around at the gas pumps.

Authorities said the man was also urinating and exposing himself while threatening an employee. He had multiple handguns on him at the time, according to police.

Officers said the man fled towards Bethel and was later found on Route 302, blocking traffic and telling drivers to vacate the area.

The man was found to be in possession of two loaded handguns. Police are actively investigating.

He faces charges including threatening, reckless endangerment, breach of peace, driving under the influence and more. He was held on a $100,000 bond is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.