Man arrested for fatally stabbing wife with child at home in Waterbury: police

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed his wife to death inside their home in Waterbury on Friday morning.

Waterbury police said they were called to East Main Street for a reported domestic disturbance around 5 a.m.

Responding officers found a 43-year-old woman with a stab wound to her neck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found the woman's husband, 35-year-old Allen Bell, at the scene. He and the woman who died were living together, along with their 5-year-old child, who was home during the incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The child is unharmed and has been placed into the custody of the Department of Children and Families (DCF).

Bell was arrested and is being held on a $1 million bond. He faces murder charges.

Detectives encourage any victims of domestic violence to seek support. You can reach out to CT Safe Connect by calling or texting 888-774-2900.