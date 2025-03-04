Haddam

Man arrested after fleeing pedestrian crash in Haddam: police

By Angela Fortuna

A man is facing several charges after he allegedly struck a pedestrian and drove off in Haddam, state police said.

Police said a man in his 60s turned himself in Monday in connection with a crash that happened on Jackson Road last April.

Troopers said a minor was left with injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police identified the driver and suspect vehicle during their investigation. Officers executed a search warrant and learned that the driver was holding his cell phone while driving with one hand at the time of the crash.

The man was on a phone call when he struck the minor, and had a child in his car when it happened, police said.

He faces charges including evading responsibility resulting in injury, reckless driving, risk of injury to a child, reckless endangerment and more.

Police said he was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 11.

Haddam
