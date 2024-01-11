Man arrested following large fight, ‘unsafe conditions' at Bridgeport hookah lounge

A man has been arrested after a large fight broke out at a hookah lounge in Bridgeport, leading to the discovery of "unsafe conditions" in the establishment.

Bridgeport police said the principal of Hollywood Hookah on Main Street turned himself into police last week on a warrant related to a November incident.

Authorities said they responded to the lounge after hearing a gunshot coming from an area where a large group of people were gathered. Officers said they encountered a large fight happening both in the street and inside the establishment. People fighting inside were seen throwing bottles across the room.

Several police agencies, including Connecticut State Police, responded to the scene. Once the scene calmed down, officers searched the lounge and found numerous violations including overcrowding, covered smoke detectors and a blocked exit. A firearm was also found nearby, according to authorities.

"The situation in the hookah lounge created a risk of physical injury to the patrons, employees and responding police officers," city officials said in a statement.

In March, police were called to the hookah lounge after a reported shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The lounge worker was arrested was arrested on reckless endangerment charges on Jan. 3. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Jan. 16.