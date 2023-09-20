Man arrested for 2020 murder of 21-year-old at Bridgeport bar

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a 21-year-old at a bar in Bridgeport three years ago, according to police.

The Bridgeport Police Department said they've arrested Charles Lee Young, 37, for allegedly murdering Nyair Charles Nixon on Sept. 27, 2020.

The deadly shooting happened at Keystone Lounge on Barnum Avenue - which has since closed. Several police agencies conducted a years-long investigation into Nixon's death.

Police said Young faces charges for murder and possession of a firearm. He is currently in custody for unrelated charges and will be arraigned in early October with a $1.5 million bond.