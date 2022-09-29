Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing Near UConn Storrs Campus

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that allegedly stabbed a person near the University of Connecticut Storrs campus Thursday.

Authorities said they were called in to investigate an assault that happened on Cisar Road in Willington.

Responding officers said they found a person that had been stabbed multiple times.

As a result of their investigation, police identified 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo, of New Haven, as the suspect. Officers saw a suspicious man walking around the Storrs campus, and it turned out to be Acevedo.

He was arrested and ultimately released after posting $500,000 bond. Acevedo faces charges including criminal attempt at murder and first-degree assault.

Police believe the incident is isolated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastern District Major Crimes tip line at 860-896-3230.

The stabbing remains under investigation.