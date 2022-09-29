willington

Man Arrested for Alleged Stabbing Near UConn Storrs Campus

Police lights against a dark sky
NBC Local

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that allegedly stabbed a person near the University of Connecticut Storrs campus Thursday.

Authorities said they were called in to investigate an assault that happened on Cisar Road in Willington.

Responding officers said they found a person that had been stabbed multiple times.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As a result of their investigation, police identified 21-year-old Nevil Manuel Acevedo, of New Haven, as the suspect. Officers saw a suspicious man walking around the Storrs campus, and it turned out to be Acevedo.

He was arrested and ultimately released after posting $500,000 bond. Acevedo faces charges including criminal attempt at murder and first-degree assault.

Police believe the incident is isolated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Eastern District Major Crimes tip line at 860-896-3230.

Local

traffic alert 16 mins ago

Route 8 Closed in Watertown After Car Crash

Kilham Bear Center 47 mins ago

Checking in on Orphaned Newtown Cubs, DEEP Bear Policies

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

willingtonConnecticut State PoliceUConnstabbing investigationStorrs campus
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us