New London

Man arrested for allegedly damaging over 20 cars in New London

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a man that's accused of damaging nearly two dozen cars in downtown New London on Friday night.

The police department said 21 vehicles were damaged in municipal parking lots at about 9:15 p.m.

Officers found the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The man faces charges including 21 counts of criminal mischief in the third degree. He is expected to appear in court on Nov. 14.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department by calling 860-447-5269 ext. 0.

This article tagged under:

New London
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us