Man arrested for allegedly damaging over 20 cars in New London

Police have arrested a man that's accused of damaging nearly two dozen cars in downtown New London on Friday night.

The police department said 21 vehicles were damaged in municipal parking lots at about 9:15 p.m.

Officers found the suspect and he was taken into custody without incident, according to police.

The man faces charges including 21 counts of criminal mischief in the third degree. He is expected to appear in court on Nov. 14.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department by calling 860-447-5269 ext. 0.