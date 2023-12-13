Enfield

Man arrested for allegedly defacing Enfield church

By Angela Fortuna

NBC

An Enfield man is facing charges for allegedly defacing a church in town last month, police said.

Authorities said the Enfield Congregational United Church of Christ on Enfield Street reported vandalism on their property on Nov. 19.

Recent social media posts were found to criticize the church using phrases such as "moral decay" and "sin." Those words were later found written in chalk on benches at Abbey Monument in front of the church.

A suspect was identified and police ultimately arrested 33-year-old Albert Janschewitz. He faces charges including intimidation based on bigotry or bias and desecration of property.

He was held on a $15,000 bond. The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Enfieldvandalism
