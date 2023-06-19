Man arrested for allegedly taking tip jar from restaurant and threatening employees in Southington

A Southington man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a restaurant's tip jar and threatening workers at another business on Sunday, police said.

Officers were called to Zheng's Chinese Restaurant on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike at about 8 p.m. for a reported robbery. Witnesses told police that the thief entered the restaurant and asked for a menu before muttering something and grabbing the tip jar.

Police said there was $15 in the tip jar. The man then rushed out and went to another restaurant, South Town Apizza. He is accused of threatening employees there with a razor blade and demanding money from the register. An employee handed him a $20 bill and he fled, authorities said.

After the robberies, the thief was found at his home on Mill Street and was taken into custody. Witnesses provided police with a description and photos of the suspect vehicle.

The man faces separate charges for both incidents and he is being held on a combined $155,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.