Man Accused of Hitting Someone With a Pipe in Norwalk

A man was arrested Saturday after police said he hit someone with a pipe in Norwalk.

Police were called to Bedford Avenue at approximately 5 a.m. for reports of a dispute.

Brandon Wagshol, 22, of Norwalk, had pushed and assaulted someone inside of the residence, authorities said.

According to police, they located a person inside who Wagshol had pushed into a wall, damaging the wall. The victim had a large laceration on their head which was caused when Wagshol hit the victim with a pipe.

Officers recovered a two-foot pipe from the scene, which was submitted into evidence.

Wagshol was detained without incident on scene. He is being charged with assault in the second degree, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on February 3.

This is the second time Wagshol was arrested within the last year.

He was arrested back in August of 2019 after police say he showed interest in committing a mass shooting in a Facebook post.

After the arrest in August, Wagshol was suspended and banned from Central Connecticut State University, where he was a student, according to school officials.