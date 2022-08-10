Man Arrested for Assaulting DOT Worker on I-84 in West Hartford: Police

Connecticut State Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of assaulting a Dept. of Transportation worker in a construction zone on Interstate 84 in West Hartford.

Officials said that they were called to the area of exit 41 on I-84 West late Tuesday night for the alleged assault.

At the time of the incident, the right lane of traffic was closed, with only two lanes open. Responding officers said a DOT employee had been struck in the face by a person that drove into the construction area.

According to authorities, when the employee told the driver to exit, he stopped his car and allegedly assaulted them, before returning to his car and fleeing. A highway worker followed the man to his workplace, where state police arrested him.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He faces charges including third-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. Police said the man posted a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries and was later released.