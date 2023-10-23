Man arrested for assaulting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend in Fairfield: police

A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend while he was sleeping in Fairfield, police said.

Authorities were called to a reported home invasion on Old Academy Road Sunday morning. Police said they received a call from a man who said he had just been assaulted while asleep.

The man told responding officers that he woke up dazed and confused after the ex-boyfriend of his current girlfriend repeatedly punched him.

He was ultimately taken into custody and admitted to entering the man's home through a window and assaulting him, according to police.

The suspect faces charges including home invasion, first-degree burglary, assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.