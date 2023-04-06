Man Arrested for Assaulting Teen in Wallingford Public Library: Police

A Wallingford man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 17-year-old at the town's public library Wednesday evening, police said.

The police department said they were called to Wallingford Public Library at about 4:30 p.m. for a reported assault.

Responding officers found the teen had been assaulted by a 21-year-old, who fled the scene. He was found near the library a short time later and was taken into custody, according to police.

The teen sustained minor injuries during the assault, authorities said.

The man faces charges including third-degree assault, threatening and breach of peace. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 19.

The police department's patrol division is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2800.